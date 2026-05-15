Jerome Powell leaves Fed chair, Kevin Warsh confirmed by Senate
Business
Jerome Powell just wrapped up his eight-year run as the head of the US Federal Reserve, officially stepping down this Friday.
His time in charge saw him navigating some tough economic moments and plenty of political pressure.
Kevin Warsh is now taking over after being confirmed by the Senate earlier this week.
Jerome Powell staying on Fed board
Unlike most former Fed chairs, Powell's sticking around on the board until January 2028.
He's made it clear he wants to help keep the Fed independent, something he pushed for especially during Donald Trump's presidency when that independence was questioned.
His continued presence could still shape how things go at the central bank for a while.