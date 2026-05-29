IMD to set up weather station at Noida International Airport

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) will set up a dedicated weather monitoring station at the upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar. The move is aimed at improving aviation safety and providing hyperlocal forecasts for the National Capital Region (NCR). The facility has already received government approval and is part of IMD's civil aviation duties, Travel And Tour World reported.

Operational readiness The facility will provide real-time meteorological data The weather station will be set up before the airport starts commercial operations. Its main purpose is to ensure all-weather readiness from day one and improve district-level forecasting for the rapidly growing urban belt of Noida and Ghaziabad. The facility will provide real-time meteorological data directly into IMD's central system, giving airlines and air traffic authorities access to verified information on wind conditions, visibility, temperature, and atmospheric pressure.

Operational benefits The facility will improve the safety of aircraft movement The introduction of the on-site weather monitoring facility is expected to further boost the capability of runways equipped with Instrument Landing System technology at both ends. This will support safer and more efficient aircraft movement, especially during adverse weather conditions that often disrupt flight operations across NCR. Pilots and airline dispatch teams will get more accurate aerodrome forecasts, reducing uncertainty during take-offs and landings.

Advertisement

Airline advantages Passengers can expect fewer delays, cancelations For airlines, verified weather data is expected to improve route planning, fuel management, and contingency preparation during disruptions. This could lead to fewer delays and cancelations for passengers. The new IMD station will also provide district-specific readings for residents of Noida and Ghaziabad who have so far relied on broader NCR weather bulletins that often miss local variations in temperature, rainfall, humidity, and wind speed.

Advertisement