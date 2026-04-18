Jewelers offer lightweight designs and price locks for Akshaya Tritiya
Akshaya Tritiya is just around the corner (April 19), and jewelers are getting creative to keep shoppers interested despite gold prices dropping from ₹1.75 lakh to ₹1.31 lakh per 10gm since January.
With last year's festival seeing about ₹12,000 crore in jewelry sales, brands are now focusing on lightweight designs and price-lock offers to make buying gold feel a bit more accessible, and less risky.
Brands unveil festival collections and offers
Tanishq's new "Hues" collection brings colored gemstones and trendy styles mostly under ₹2.5 lakh, clearly aimed at younger buyers who want something fresh without breaking the bank.
PNG Jewellers is betting on versatile, lighter pieces for a 25% to 30% sales boost.
Meanwhile, Kalyan Jewellers has teamed up with Swiggy for gold coin delivery and expanded its price-protection programs, while Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery is launching Kisna's Mangalayam festive collection just for the festival crowd.