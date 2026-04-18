Jewelers offer lightweight designs and price locks for Akshaya Tritiya

Brands unveil festival collections and offers

Tanishq's new "Hues" collection brings colored gemstones and trendy styles mostly under ₹2.5 lakh, clearly aimed at younger buyers who want something fresh without breaking the bank.

PNG Jewellers is betting on versatile, lighter pieces for a 25% to 30% sales boost.

Meanwhile, Kalyan Jewellers has teamed up with Swiggy for gold coin delivery and expanded its price-protection programs, while Kisna Diamond and Gold Jewellery is launching Kisna's Mangalayam festive collection just for the festival crowd.