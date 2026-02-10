Jewelry stocks shine as US-India trade deal sparks tariff hopes Business Feb 10, 2026

Jewelry brands like Kalyan Jewellers and Titan saw their stock prices pop after a joint statement laying out a framework for an interim US-India trade agreement announced the removal of duties on cut and polished natural diamonds and colored gemstones, while duties on finished jewelry were reduced but not eliminated and remain subject to MFN/additional duty treatments and contingent on the interim agreement being signed.

Kalyan soared nearly 15%, while others like Motisons and Vaibhav Global also rallied.