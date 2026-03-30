JFE Steel buys 25% of JSW Kalinga Steel for 7,875cr
Business
Big moves in the steel world: JFE Steel just put ₹7,875 crore into JSW Kalinga Steel, grabbing a 25% stake.
This partnership follows the joint venture agreement signed on December 3, 2025 and marks a major step for both companies.
Joint control at JSW Kalinga confirmed
With this investment, JSW Steel and JFE have established joint control of JSW Kalinga and its subsidiary, JSW Sambalpur Steel.
The board composition at JSW Kalinga has changed.
As JSW Steel shared, JFE will acquire a further 25% stake in accordance with the JV agreement, hinting at even closer collaboration ahead.