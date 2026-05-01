Jindal Steel FY26 profit rises 20% to ₹3,367cr, margin narrows
Business
Jindal Steel Ltd just wrapped up a strong year, with profits rising 20% to ₹3,367 crore for FY26.
The boost came from making and selling more steel at steady prices.
Still, higher material costs chipped away at margins a bit: adjusted EBITDA slipped 3%, and adjusted EBITDA margin narrowed to 17.09%.
Jindal Steel revenue up 8% ₹53,553cr
Jindal Steel Ltd's revenue climbed 8% to ₹53,553 crore as steel production grew by 14% and sales volumes went up too.
The company expanded its Angul plant with new furnaces, pushing total capacity to 15.6 million tons.
They also secured a fresh iron ore block for better raw material supply.
On the flip side, all this growth meant net debt rose to ₹16,019 crore by the end of March due to heavy investment in expansion.