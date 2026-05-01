Jindal Steel FY26 profit rises 20% to ₹3,367cr, margin narrows

Jindal Steel revenue up 8% ₹53,553cr

Jindal Steel Ltd's revenue climbed 8% to ₹53,553 crore as steel production grew by 14% and sales volumes went up too.

The company expanded its Angul plant with new furnaces, pushing total capacity to 15.6 million tons.

They also secured a fresh iron ore block for better raw material supply.

On the flip side, all this growth meant net debt rose to ₹16,019 crore by the end of March due to heavy investment in expansion.