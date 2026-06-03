Jio BlackRock to offer Indians global ETFs via GIFT City Business Jun 03, 2026

Jio BlackRock is planning to let Indian investors put their money into global ETFs via its GIFT City platform.

This means Indian investors can tap into international markets, not just stick with Indian mutual funds.

CEO Sid Swaminathan summed it up nicely: they want to give investors international exposure across global equities and other asset classes.