Jio BlackRock to offer Indians global ETFs via GIFT City
Jio BlackRock is planning to let Indian investors put their money into global ETFs via its GIFT City platform.
This means Indian investors can tap into international markets, not just stick with Indian mutual funds.
CEO Sid Swaminathan summed it up nicely: they want to give investors international exposure across global equities and other asset classes.
Jio BlackRock taps Aladdin, plans ETFs
The GIFT City initiative is all about making cross-border investing easier, helping Indians invest abroad and welcoming global investors, too.
Jio BlackRock is using tech like the Aladdin platform to build smarter, data-driven investment options.
Up next: they're planning gold ETFs, hybrid products like a long-short fund, and more ways for affluent investors to diversify beyond the usual choices.