Jio Financial Services posts profit ₹272Cr, announces ₹0.60 FY26 dividend

JioFinance app hits 23 million users

JFSL's digital push is working too: the JioFinance app now has 23 million users.

The board has also approved the employee stock option plan.

On the leadership front, CFO Abhishek Haridas Pathak will step down on April 20, with Annapoorna Venkataramanan taking over from May 11.

After all this news dropped, JFSL shares closed up 1.46% at ₹244.80 on the NSE today.