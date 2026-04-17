Jio Financial Services posts profit ₹272Cr, announces ₹0.60 FY26 dividend
Business
Jio Financial Services (JFSL) just announced a ₹0.60-per-share dividend for FY26, pending approval at their next AGM.
This comes alongside some big numbers in their latest Q4 report: income nearly doubled to ₹1,020 crore and profits hit ₹272 crore.
Their lending business topped ₹25,000 crore in assets, and Jio Payment Solutions processed over ₹50,000 crore in FY26.
JioFinance app hits 23 million users
JFSL's digital push is working too: the JioFinance app now has 23 million users.
The board has also approved the employee stock option plan.
On the leadership front, CFO Abhishek Haridas Pathak will step down on April 20, with Annapoorna Venkataramanan taking over from May 11.
After all this news dropped, JFSL shares closed up 1.46% at ₹244.80 on the NSE today.