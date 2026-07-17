Jio Financial Services Q1 FY27 profit up 155% to ₹830cr
Business
Jio Financial Services just dropped some impressive numbers: its net profit soared 155% year over year to ₹830 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (June quarter 2026).
After the news broke, shares shot up 6% to ₹250 on the BSE, catching plenty of attention.
Jio Financial revenue 227% to ₹2,004cr
The company's revenue from operations jumped by 227%, hitting ₹2,004 crore. This was fueled by big gains in interest income and fee earnings, plus assets under management crossed ₹30,000 crore.
Looking ahead, CEO Hitesh Sethia says they're stepping up investments in insurance and investment solutions with partners like BlackRock and Allianz.
Experts at Motilal Oswal are optimistic too: they've kept a "Buy" rating with a target price suggesting a possible 34% upside.