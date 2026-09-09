Jio Financial Services targets 100 million customers within the next year
Business
Jio Financial Services (JFS) just set a big goal: it wants to jump from 25 million to 100 million customers in the next year.
CEO Hitesh Sethia shared this at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, saying JFS will use Jio's massive digital network to grow its lending, investment, insurance, and payments services.
JFS teams with BlackRock and Allianz
To reach more people, JFS is rolling out new financial products and expanding its marketplace.
It is teaming up with BlackRock for stock brokerage and Allianz for insurance, moves Sethia says will blend international expertise with local reach.
The focus now is on launching these services quickly and making JFS a go-to spot for all things finance.