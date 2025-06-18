Reliance Jio introduces India's 1st recharge pack for gamers
What's the story
Reliance Jio has launched India's first-ever gaming-specific pack, a move aimed at boosting data usage on its 5G network.
The telecom giant has partnered with South Korean company Krafton Inc. to offer its popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India, through this new bundled pack.
The introduction of the gaming pack marks a major shift in telecom pricing.
Pack details
Pack comes in 2 variants
The gaming pack comes in two variants, priced at ₹495 and ₹545.
The first plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, a JioGames Cloud subscription, and a BGMI skins coupon for 28 days.
The more expensive plan provides unlimited 5G data and 2GB per day for non-5G data usage, along with unlimited voice calls for the same duration.
Customer impact
Jio expects these bundles to increase customer retention
Jio believes that the high latency sensitivity in gaming makes 5G ideal, encouraging gamers to upgrade.
The company also hopes these gaming bundles will increase customer stickiness and average revenue per user (ARPU), by adding exclusive value beyond traditional data.
"Gamers now get premium connectivity through Jio's 5G network, exclusive BGMI content and cloud gaming benefits, all in one plan," said Seddharth Merrotra, head of Business Development at Krafton India.
Monetization potential
Telcos are looking to monetize 5G networks
Telecom companies, including Jio, have been looking for ways to monetize their 5G networks beyond fixed wireless access (FWA).
Industry executives say that 5G-enabled cloud gaming could be a major consumer-centric application to drive these monetization efforts.
For example, Thailand's DTAC offers data plans with in-game benefits while AIS (another telco) has partnered with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for similar offerings.
Collaboration
Krafton open to co-create bundles with other operators
Krafton India is open to co-creating similar bundles with other telecom companies in the country.
"For us, it's not just about partnering with every player in the ecosystem but finding the right fit," said Merrotra.
The executive also noted that online gaming has become a platform for cross-collaborations with tech and entertainment companies, citing previous partnerships across various sectors.