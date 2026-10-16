Jio IPO could make Reliance India's largest conglomerate: Uday Kotak

The proposed listing of Jio Platforms could significantly widen the Reliance Group's lead over its peers.

The estimated valuation of Jio Platforms at ₹10.3 lakh crore would add substantially to the market value of its existing listed businesses.

As of October 15, Reliance Industries had a market capitalization of around ₹16.55 lakh crore while Jio Financial Services was valued at approximately ₹1.44 lakh crore.

Together, these two companies were worth nearly ₹18 lakh crore in total market cap terms.