Jio June quarter ARPU ₹215.6, subscriber base 533.3 million
Jio just dropped its June 2026 quarter results, and the numbers are looking solid.
The average revenue per user is up to ₹215.6, an improvement from last quarter and last year.
Jio's subscriber base has now reached a massive 533.3 million, with nearly nine million new users joining this quarter alone.
Jio revenue at ₹45,961cr up 12%
Jio's revenue jumped 12% year over year to ₹45,961 crore, and profit after tax climbed by over 9%. Its 5G user base is now at 285 million, driving a big spike in data usage.
Mukesh Ambani said, "Jio's performance across mobility, home broadband and enterprise services remained strong, driving healthy earnings growth of 15% year-on-year."
Plus, Jio filed its DRHP with SEBI as a step toward its public listing this quarter, so big things could be coming soon!