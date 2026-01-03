Jio leads in subscriber growth while Airtel, Vi lose users
What's the story
Reliance Jio has once again outperformed its competitors by adding 1.2 million subscribers in November 2025. The latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) shows that Jio's growth continues to outpace BhartiAirtel for the ninth consecutive month. This comes even as the overall industry saw a decline of 3.4 million active subscribers to reach a total of 1,091 million.
Market dominance
Market share rises amid industry losses
While other telecom giants like Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel saw a drop in their active users by 2.2 million and 1.7 million respectively, Jio managed to grow its user base. The company's growth is reflected in its market share which increased in 17 out of the 22 telecom circles it operates in. Notably, the highest gains were seen in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab regions.
Subscriber growth
Jio's broadband dominance
Morgan Stanley's report highlights that Jio's market share has increased to 43.7%, a 25 basis points month-on-month rise. This trend has further narrowed the gap in active subscriber shares between Jio and Bharti Airtel to an all-time low. In the broadband space, Jio captured nearly 68% of total additions across mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA), and unlicensed band radio (UBR).
Broadband expansion
Fixed wireless segment and future growth prospects
Morgan Stanley also noted that Jio added nearly 2.5 times more FWA subscribers than Airtel. Both companies added 0.25 million 5G FWA subscribers each, but Jio's additional UBR gains cemented its position in the home broadband market. Despite the dip in active subscribers in November, the industry's active additions for the calendar year remain at a nine-year high, indicating potential future growth in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU).