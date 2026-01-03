Jio leads in subscriber growth while Airtel, Vi lose users

Reliance Jio has once again outperformed its competitors by adding 1.2 million subscribers in November 2025. The latest data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) shows that Jio's growth continues to outpace Bharti Airtel for the ninth consecutive month. This comes even as the overall industry saw a decline of 3.4 million active subscribers to reach a total of 1,091 million.

Market dominance Market share rises amid industry losses While other telecom giants like Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Bharti Airtel saw a drop in their active users by 2.2 million and 1.7 million respectively, Jio managed to grow its user base. The company's growth is reflected in its market share which increased in 17 out of the 22 telecom circles it operates in. Notably, the highest gains were seen in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab regions.

Subscriber growth Jio's broadband dominance Morgan Stanley's report highlights that Jio's market share has increased to 43.7%, a 25 basis points month-on-month rise. This trend has further narrowed the gap in active subscriber shares between Jio and Bharti Airtel to an all-time low. In the broadband space, Jio captured nearly 68% of total additions across mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA), and unlicensed band radio (UBR).