Jio opens budget 4G feature phone recharges after TRAI order

Jio's ₹123 plan for feature phones

The ₹123 plan gives you 28 days of service with 0.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 300 SMS, basically the same perks as before but now open to millions more users.

With about 35 million to 40 million people using 4G feature phones in India (from a massive pool of 220 million), Jio is clearly aiming to grow its user base as rivals like Vodafone Idea offer similar deals starting at ₹140 per month.