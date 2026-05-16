Jio opens budget 4G feature phone recharges after TRAI order
Jio has just made its budget-friendly 4G recharge plans available for feature phones from brands like Nokia, Lava, and itel, not just its own JioBharat and JioPhone.
This change follows a TRAI order calling out device-specific plans as discriminatory and disadvantageous to the consumers.
Now, more users can get in on the affordable data action without needing a Jio-branded phone.
Jio's ₹123 plan for feature phones
The ₹123 plan gives you 28 days of service with 0.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 300 SMS, basically the same perks as before but now open to millions more users.
With about 35 million to 40 million people using 4G feature phones in India (from a massive pool of 220 million), Jio is clearly aiming to grow its user base as rivals like Vodafone Idea offer similar deals starting at ₹140 per month.