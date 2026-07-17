Jio Platforms posts ₹7,764 cr April-June profit, ₹39,173 cr revenue
Business
Jio Platforms just reported a net profit of ₹7,764 crore for April-June 2026, a 9.2% jump from last year.
Revenue climbed 12% to ₹39,173 crore, thanks mostly to more people signing up and using digital services.
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This quarter alone, they added nearly nine million new users, pushing their total subscriber base past 533 million.
The average monthly revenue per user edged up too, but was balanced out by special offers on 5G and broadband.
Jio's 5G user count hit an impressive 285 million as they keep expanding across India.