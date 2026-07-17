Jio Platforms posts ₹7,764 cr April-June profit, ₹39,173 cr revenue

Jio is gearing up for a big IPO, aiming to raise up to ₹35,000 crore.

This quarter alone, they added nearly nine million new users, pushing their total subscriber base past 533 million.

The average monthly revenue per user edged up too, but was balanced out by special offers on 5G and broadband.

Jio's 5G user count hit an impressive 285 million as they keep expanding across India.