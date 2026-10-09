Jio Platforms sets price band for India's largest-ever IPO

The public subscription for Jio's IPO is scheduled to open on October 21 and close two days later.

The anchor book will open on October 19, with shares expected to start trading on October 28.

Despite falling short of some earlier expectations, this offering is still likely to surpass ﻿Hyundai Motor India Ltd.'s ₹27,800 crore share sale in October 2024, the country's biggest so far.