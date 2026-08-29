JioBlackRock Mutual Fund to launch Balanced Advantage NFO for income
JioBlackRock Mutual Fund is set to launch its Balanced Advantage Fund, which mixes equity and debt investments to balance growth and stability.
The NFO (new fund offer) runs from September 11 to September 25, 2026, and the fund will reopen for regular buying and selling just a few days after allotment.
It's designed for long-term wealth building while aiming to generate income along the way.
Minimum ₹500 and very high risk
You can start investing with as little as ₹500, either in one go or through SIPs (with at least six installments).
The fund will put 65% to 90% of your money into stocks, with the rest in debt instruments.
Managed by a six-member team using BlackRock's Aladdin tech platform, it's benchmarked against the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index (TRI).
Heads up: this one comes with a "very high" risk tag, so it's best for those comfortable riding out market ups and downs.