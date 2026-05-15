JioFinance rolls out AI app for spending investing and borrowing
Business
JioFinance just rolled out an AI-driven app that puts spending, investing, and borrowing all in one place.
With smart recommendations powered by machine learning and a chat-friendly interface, the app aims to make managing your money way simpler: no more juggling multiple platforms.
Earn JioPoints and receive tailored advice
One cool perk: you earn JioPoints every time you spend, invest, or borrow through the app.
These points can be swapped for offers at top brands, turning regular money moves into real rewards.
Plus, all advice is tailored to your needs (not commissions), so the focus stays on your financial well-being.