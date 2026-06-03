JioHotsar announces over 75 jobs to build internal AI team
Business
JioHotstar just announced more than 75 new jobs as it builds an in-house AI team.
They're looking for creative minds and tech talent across areas like engineering, automation, production, and platform intelligence, all to boost their own AI tools instead of relying on outside solutions.
'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh' sped by AI
Some job titles are pretty unique (think "Visionscaper" or "Narrative Storytelling Lead") showing how JioHotstar wants to mix creativity with tech.
Their recent series Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh was made up to five times faster using AI-powered workflows.
They're also rolling out features like smart content search in multiple languages and ads that react to what viewers feel, making entertainment more interactive and personal.