JioHotsar announces over 75 jobs to build internal AI team

'Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh' sped by AI

Some job titles are pretty unique (think "Visionscaper" or "Narrative Storytelling Lead") showing how JioHotstar wants to mix creativity with tech.

Their recent series Mahabharat: Ek Dharmayudh was made up to five times faster using AI-powered workflows.

They're also rolling out features like smart content search in multiple languages and ads that react to what viewers feel, making entertainment more interactive and personal.