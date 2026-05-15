JioStar files plea against Zee Entertainment over 'Deewaar' 'Dangal'

Zee denies wrongdoing amid legal disputes

Zee says it was all just an "inadvertent and unintentional" mistake and denies any shady business.

But this isn't their first clash: last month, Zee sued JioStar over music rights, and both are already locked in a $1 billion cricket deal dispute in London.

JioStar might ask for over ₹250 million (about $2.6 million) in damages this time.

However, things play out, this case could set the tone for future copyright battles in India's massive entertainment world.