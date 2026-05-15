JioStar files plea against Zee Entertainment over 'Deewaar' 'Dangal'
JioStar, the Reliance-Disney team-up, is taking Zee Entertainment to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee, saying Zee aired 12 big Bollywood movies like Deewaar and Dangal without permission, about 20 times in total.
The plea was filed on May 4, with JioStar calling Zee "is a habitual infringer."
Zee denies wrongdoing amid legal disputes
Zee says it was all just an "inadvertent and unintentional" mistake and denies any shady business.
But this isn't their first clash: last month, Zee sued JioStar over music rights, and both are already locked in a $1 billion cricket deal dispute in London.
JioStar might ask for over ₹250 million (about $2.6 million) in damages this time.
However, things play out, this case could set the tone for future copyright battles in India's massive entertainment world.