John Deere proposes $99 million settlement in right to repair lawsuit
Business
John Deere just proposed to pay $99 million to settle a class action lawsuit that accused the company of making it tough for farmers to fix their own equipment.
The case claimed Deere locked key repair software behind dealer-only access, which drove up costs and limited choices for farmers.
Even with this proposed settlement, John Deere still says it did nothing wrong.
John Deere settlement expands repair access
As part of the proposed settlement, John Deere would make repair tools and resources more available if the settlement is approved, and some customers could get reimbursed for repairs going back to 2018.
This all comes while the FTC is also suing it over similar issues, so how companies handle your right to repair could be changing soon.