John Ternus becomes Apple CEO as India iPhone manufacturing rises

Ternus, known for his hardware expertise, could help place an even sharper focus on hardware growth and newer product categories while balancing China's depth, India's growth potential, and the company's production commitment to the US.

He could help place an even sharper focus on newer product categories such as smart glasses, fitness bands, rings, or AI pins.

One challenge: getting more young people in India hooked on iPhones and Apple services. Apple's Developer Centre in Bengaluru is expected to help nurture local tech talent along the way.