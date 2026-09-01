John Ternus becomes Apple CEO as India iPhone manufacturing rises
John Ternus just stepped up as Apple's CEO, taking over from Tim Cook.
This move comes as India is set to play a much bigger role in Apple's global plans: research shows India has grown from around 3% of the global iPhone manufacturing base in 2021 to 22% in 2025.
John Ternus could push Apple hardware
Ternus, known for his hardware expertise, could help place an even sharper focus on hardware growth and newer product categories while balancing China's depth, India's growth potential, and the company's production commitment to the US.
He could help place an even sharper focus on newer product categories such as smart glasses, fitness bands, rings, or AI pins.
One challenge: getting more young people in India hooked on iPhones and Apple services. Apple's Developer Centre in Bengaluru is expected to help nurture local tech talent along the way.