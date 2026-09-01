John Ternus becomes Apple CEO as Tim Cook steps down
Big changes at Apple: John Ternus is taking over as CEO, replacing Tim Cook.
Phil Schiller, who's been running the App Store since 2015, has stepped down from that role but will remain an Apple Fellow and continue working on unspecified initiatives.
This comes as Apple faces a wave of senior departures.
Eddy Cue's team assumes App Store
With Schiller stepping down from those roles but remaining at Apple, Eddy Cue's services division takes over the App Store.
Carson Oliver will handle day-to-day stuff like Apple Arcade and third-party marketplaces.
Nola Weinstein takes over Apple's events team and will report to Kristin Huguet Quayle, the company's vice president of communications and public relations.
John Ternus faces senior executive departures
Besides Schiller, other big names like Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Vision Pro leader Paul Meade have left recently (Meade even joined OpenAI after his exit).
All these changes mean Ternus has a lot to juggle as he starts his new role at the top.