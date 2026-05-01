John Ternus to succeed Tim Cook as Apple CEO
Business
Big news from Apple: Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO after 15 years, with John Ternus, Apple's current hardware chief, set to take over in September 2026.
Ternus says he's excited for the role and plans to keep Apple's focus on users and financial discipline, working closely with CFO Kevan Parekh.
John Ternus to lead Apple's AI
Ternus will also lead Apple's push into AI, a hot topic right now. After some setbacks (like the delayed personalized Siri), he'll be responsible for getting things back on track.
Cook reassured everyone that an upgraded Siri is coming later this year—a big step in keeping Apple at the forefront of tech innovation.