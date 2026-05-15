Jon Gray says AI fuels data center trades hiring

US confronts 2.1 million skilled trade gap

The global data center market could hit $7 trillion by 2030, but there aren't enough trained people to fill all these roles.

In the US alone, there could be 2.1 million unfilled skilled trade jobs by then, costing the economy up to $1 trillion each year.

To help close this gap, Blackstone's charitable arm launched Blackstone Skilled Futures and Lowe's is investing $250 million to train a new wave of tradespeople over the next decade.