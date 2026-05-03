R Balasubramaniam, Joram Aniya: Who are new NITI Aayog members?

The Central government has appointed Joram Aniya and R Balasubramaniam as full-time members of the NITI Aayog . With this, the number of such members in the think tank has gone up to seven, along with a vice-chairman. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairperson of this body. The Cabinet Secretariat issued a notification stating that PM Modi has approved their appointment as full-time members of NITI Aayog from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.

Academic credentials Who is Joram Aniya Joram Aniya is an experienced academician, associate professor, and member of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Regulatory Commission. She has over 18 years of experience in teaching, research, and public policy work. Aniya is the first woman from the Nyishi community to get a PhD and also the first one in the Hindi language in her state. She has made significant contributions to literature, culture, and indigenous knowledge systems.

Literary impact Historic moment for Nyishi community Aniya has authored and edited several books on Nyishi literature and culture, along with publishing numerous research papers. Her appointment in the government think tank is seen as a historic moment, bringing an eminent intellectual voice from Arunachal Pradesh to the highest level of national policymaking. PM Modi congratulated both Aniya and Balasubramaniam on their appointments, saying their rich experience will greatly strengthen policy-making.

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Professional journey Who is R Balasubramaniam R Balasubramaniam is a public policy expert and development activist. He is the founder of Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM) and Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM). A Harvard Kennedy School alumnus with a doctorate in Indic Leadership, Balasubramaniam has advised governments on governance reforms, institutional strengthening, and state capacity building. He has also authored over 500 newspaper columns in Kannada and English.

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