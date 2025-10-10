JP Morgan's new HQ requires biometric scans for employee entry
JP Morgan Chase just opened its massive new headquarters at 270 Park Avenue, Manhattan—a 60-story skyscraper built for up to 14,000-15,000 employees.
Forget old-school ID badges: now, most employees will need a palm or eye scan to get inside, though some exemptions remain.
This upgrade replaces the previous voluntary system and puts security front and center.
The building has 19 dining options
The bank is rolling out more than just high-tech entry.
Employees get access to the "Work at JPMC" app, which acts as a digital badge and helps with everything from guest check-ins to navigating the building—and even pre-ordering food from any of the 19 dining spots inside.
The building is NYC's largest all-electric skyscraper
This isn't just about tech—the building is NYC's largest all-electric skyscraper with net-zero carbon emissions.
With features like advanced air filtration, circadian lighting, wellness spaces, and outdoor greenery, JP Morgan is aiming for a workplace that's both secure and seriously sustainable.