TCS to create 5,000 new jobs in the UK
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is ramping up its presence in the UK, announcing 5,000 new jobs over the next three years.
The move is part of a bigger push to strengthen the country's digital ecosystem, with a new AI Experience Zone and Design Studio opening in London—only their second facility like this worldwide, after New York.
AI hub to boost local tech adoption
TCS's London AI hub will help UK companies leverage the latest AI innovations, helping speed up digital transformation across industries.
The company says this is about building skills and encouraging tech adoption nationwide.
Right now, TCS already supports 42,700 jobs in the UK.
Major investment in UK's digital landscape
TCS has been a major digital partner in the UK for over 50 years and added £3.3 billion to the economy in fiscal year 2024.
This latest investment shows they're serious about driving innovation and keeping the UK competitive in IT and AI.
Enterprise-level job creation at the forefront
TCS is focusing on enterprise-level job creation across the country.
Their approach blends global expertise with local delivery, positioning them as a key partner for digital projects throughout Britain.