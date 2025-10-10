TCS to create 5,000 new jobs in the UK Business Oct 10, 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is ramping up its presence in the UK, announcing 5,000 new jobs over the next three years.

The move is part of a bigger push to strengthen the country's digital ecosystem, with a new AI Experience Zone and Design Studio opening in London—only their second facility like this worldwide, after New York.