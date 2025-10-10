Sona Comstar partners with NEURA Robotics to develop humanoid robots

Sona Comstar's stock jumps 2.16% after partnership news

This collaboration is set to shake up manufacturing and logistics by bringing in cognitive robots that can see, think, and act.

After the news broke, Sona Comstar's stock jumped 2.16% to ₹439.

Leaders from both companies say this partnership could really change how industries work, setting new standards for innovation and scalability with the help of humanoid robots.