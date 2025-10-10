Next Article
Sona Comstar partners with NEURA Robotics to develop humanoid robots
Business
Indian auto parts maker Sona Comstar is teaming up with Germany's NEURA Robotics to create advanced robotics and humanoid tech.
By combining Sona's precision engineering with NEURA's smart robotics, they're aiming to move beyond cars and dive into intelligent automation.
Sona Comstar's stock jumps 2.16% after partnership news
This collaboration is set to shake up manufacturing and logistics by bringing in cognitive robots that can see, think, and act.
After the news broke, Sona Comstar's stock jumped 2.16% to ₹439.
Leaders from both companies say this partnership could really change how industries work, setting new standards for innovation and scalability with the help of humanoid robots.