Business • Jul 07, 2025
JP Power shares surge amid acquisition news
JP Power's stock soared 15% after news broke that the Adani Group is leading the race to buy its parent company, Jaiprakash Associates (JAL).
JAL shares also hit their daily limit and trading was paused due to all the action.
TL;DR
Adani's JAL bid could reach ₹16,000 crore
Adani's bid for JAL could go up to ₹16,000 crore, with half paid upfront—no strings attached.
But there's a twist: JAL owes over ₹57,000 crore and is in insolvency proceedings, so other major players like Dalmia Bharat and Vedanta are also bidding.
JAL entered insolvency this year
JAL entered insolvency this year, and its creditors are weighing offers while a Supreme Court case about one of JAL's projects adds extra uncertainty.
The final outcome could shape who controls some big assets in real estate, cement, power, and hospitality.