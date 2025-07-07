JP Power shares surge amid acquisition news

TL;DR

Adani's JAL bid could reach ₹16,000 crore

Adani's bid for JAL could go up to ₹16,000 crore, with half paid upfront—no strings attached.

But there's a twist: JAL owes over ₹57,000 crore and is in insolvency proceedings, so other major players like Dalmia Bharat and Vedanta are also bidding.

JAL entered insolvency this year

JAL entered insolvency this year, and its creditors are weighing offers while a Supreme Court case about one of JAL's projects adds extra uncertainty.

The final outcome could shape who controls some big assets in real estate, cement, power, and hospitality.