Business • Jul 07, 2025
JioStar's Sanjog Gupta takes helm as ICC CEO
Sanjog Gupta is set to become the new CEO of the International Cricket Council (ICC) starting July 7.
He's only the seventh person ever in this role, chosen from over 2,500 applicants worldwide.
Before this, Gupta led sports and live experiences at JioStar and held key roles at Disney & Star India.
Jay Shah's vision for global cricket
Gupta's appointment matches ICC Chairman Jay Shah's big push to make cricket more global—think efforts like getting cricket into the LA 2028 Olympics and reaching new fans.
Shah pointed out that Gupta's experience with sports strategy and commercialization will help drive these changes, with a special focus on using tech and growing women's cricket for nearly two billion fans around the world.