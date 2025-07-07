China outpaces India in defence AI, claims LatentAI CEO

TL;DR

Red tape, unclear rules slow down progress

Kandasamy pointed out that red tape and unclear security rules make it tough for foreign companies to work on AI projects in India.

He also mentioned that hardware limitations slow down Indian prototypes and called for better teamwork between Indian and international partners—especially since India uses tech from both Russia and the West.

India spends less on defense AI than China

India spends significantly less on defense AI than China, which makes catching up tough.

While platforms like IDEX highlight cool homegrown innovations, scaling them is still a challenge compared to China's rapid progress.

To help bridge this gap, LatentAI is teaming up with Indian firm InferQ to bring real-time edge AI solutions to Indian defense forces.