Business • Jul 07, 2025
UPI expands globally: Easier money transfers for UAE-based Indians
Good news for Indians living in the UAE—UPI is now available even if you're using an international mobile number.
Thanks to a recent India-UAE agreement, NRIs can pay bills, send money home, or handle school fees in India straight from their NRE or NRO accounts, no Indian SIM needed.
TL;DR
How to get started?
Major banks like HDFC, ICICI, and SBI are already on board, with apps like FedMobile and iMobile making things super convenient.
To get started, just link your international number to your bank's app, complete KYC steps, and you're set to make UPI payments from abroad.