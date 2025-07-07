PC Jeweller shares skyrocket following positive Q1 update

TL;DR

PC Jeweller shines amid gold price fluctuations

Big sales during wedding and festive seasons helped PC Jeweller shine, even as gold prices bounced around.

For anyone watching the market, it's a sign that smart moves can pay off—especially when a company keeps customers coming back.

Management optimistic about continued growth ahead

PC Jeweller slashed bank debt by over half last year and trimmed another 7.5% this quarter, aiming to be debt-free by FY26-end.

Management credits revamped operations and loyal customers for the boost, while investors are hopeful about continued growth ahead.