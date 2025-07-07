Next Article
Business • Jul 07, 2025
PC Jeweller shares skyrocket following positive Q1 update
PC Jeweller's stock shot up 33% in just two days, fueled by an impressive 80% jump in revenue for Q1FY26.
The company called the quarter "very promising," with share prices reaching ₹18.69 on the BSE.
TL;DR
PC Jeweller shines amid gold price fluctuations
Big sales during wedding and festive seasons helped PC Jeweller shine, even as gold prices bounced around.
For anyone watching the market, it's a sign that smart moves can pay off—especially when a company keeps customers coming back.
Management optimistic about continued growth ahead
PC Jeweller slashed bank debt by over half last year and trimmed another 7.5% this quarter, aiming to be debt-free by FY26-end.
Management credits revamped operations and loyal customers for the boost, while investors are hopeful about continued growth ahead.