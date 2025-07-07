Next Article
Business • Jul 07, 2025
Sensex dips, select stocks surge over 10% on BSE
The stock market took a bit of a dip on Monday, with both the Sensex and Nifty slipping as investors sold off blue-chip shares.
But even on a tough day, some stocks stood out—Mazda Ltd jumped 14.41%, while Wall Street Fin and PC Jeweller also surged over 13%.
JP Power, KRN Heat Exchanger, and Lotus Eye Hospital also
A few more names bucked the trend: JP Power, KRN Heat Exchanger, and Lotus Eye Hospital each climbed more than 10%.
Meanwhile, Milgrey Finance and J G Chemicals hit fresh 52-week highs—proof that not everything was gloomy.
Still, with some stocks hitting new lows and most blue-chips under pressure, it's clear the market vibe is pretty mixed right now.