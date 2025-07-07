Smartworks sets IPO price band at ₹387-₹407

TL;DR

Business model

Smartworks transforms big, empty properties in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai into modern coworking campuses for mid-to-large companies needing over 300 seats.

Their spaces come packed with extras like cafeterias, gyms, sports zones, and medical centers—basically everything teams need under one roof.

The IPO funds will help Smartworks open more centers (₹226 crore), pay off loans (₹114 crore), and cover other business needs.

The company's been growing fast too—adding 2.83 million sq ft of managed space between FY23-FY25, with revenue jumping nearly 39% each year in that time.