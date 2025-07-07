Kalyan Jewellers's shares dip following Q1 update

TL;DR

Investors are still cautious

Despite strong numbers—like an 18% rise in same-store sales in India and a 31% boost internationally—the market is still cautious.

The share price has bounced back from last year's lows but remains 25% below its December 2024 peak, showing investors are keeping an eye on market conditions.

Company is betting big on festive shopping

Kalyan isn't slowing down: it opened 19 new showrooms this quarter, Candere (its digital arm) saw a huge 67% revenue spike after a brand campaign, and there are plans to add another 170 stores soon.

Even with challenges, the company's betting big on festive shopping and expansion.