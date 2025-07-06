Next Article
Business • Jul 06, 2025
Microsoft layoffs: Xbox executive's advice to displaced workers
After significant layoffs at Microsoft's gaming division, Xbox executive Matt Turnbull encouraged affected employees to use AI chatbots like ChatGPT for help with resumes and career planning.
In his (now deleted) LinkedIn post, he admitted AI can't replace real experiences but said it might make job loss a bit less overwhelming.
TL;DR
Microsoft is cutting 9,100 jobs
Microsoft is cutting 9,100 jobs—about 4% of its workforce—with the Xbox team taking a major hit.
Several new game projects have been canceled, and the Pakistan office is closing after 25 years.
Even with these cuts, Microsoft is still going all-in on AI, planning to invest $80 billion in new tech.