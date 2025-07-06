Adani ventures into petrochemicals, challenging Reliance
Adani Group is stepping into the petrochemicals game with a big new PVC plant in Mundra, Gujarat.
Set to open by 2028, it'll produce one million tons of PVC each year—helping India rely less on imports and meet growing demand across the country.
India uses 4 million tons of PVC every year
PVC is used everywhere—from pipes for farming and construction, to packaging and housing materials.
Right now, India makes only about 1.6 million tons a year but uses nearly four million.
Adani's plant aims to close that gap so we're not as dependent on imports.
Mundra plant to use advanced tech for making PVC
The Mundra plant will use advanced acetylene and carbide-based tech for making PVC and related chemicals.
It's already got the green light from regulators, with funding led by State Bank of India.
Adani plans to use its strong logistics network to keep production and delivery smooth.
Adani's entry will shake up market currently dominated by Reliance
Reliance Industries currently leads in Indian PVC production but plans to double its capacity soon.
With demand growing fast (about 8-10% every year), Adani's entry means more competition—and if needed, they might even double their own output down the line, shaking up the market for good.