Govt pledges ₹10,000 cr for deep tech development
India just greenlit another ₹10,000 crore to back startups working on the deep tech ecosystem.
The goal? To supercharge innovation and help India stand out as a global tech leader.
$12B loan for Department of Science and Technology
This second round builds on earlier funding and gives startups access to equity, grants and low-cost support.
There's also a massive $12 billion zero-interest loan for the Department of Science and Technology—basically acting like a long-term boost for deep tech growth.
India's push for homegrown innovation
Developing cutting-edge tech in India costs way less than in Western countries—about one-sixth or even less.
With strong government support for AI and quantum breakthroughs, India is aiming to jump from the world's fourth-largest economy by 2025 to third by 2027—all powered by homegrown innovation.