Business • Jul 05, 2025
NVIDIA outshines Apple and Microsoft in global valuation
NVIDIA, the chipmaker powering much of today's AI boom, briefly overtook Apple and Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company—almost $3.9 trillion.
This milestone highlights how crucial NVIDIA's GPUs are for building everything from AI chatbots to smarter tech, making it a top pick for companies investing big in artificial intelligence.
NVIDIA's value has surged since 2021
NVIDIA is now worth more than every UK-listed company combined. Its chips are in high demand by giants like Microsoft and Amazon, who need them to run massive AI data centers.
Since 2021, NVIDIA's value has surged as AI becomes central to tech—and with this momentum, it looks set to stay at the heart of the next wave of innovation.