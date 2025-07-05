You can now eat rapper Badshah's pizzas in Mumbai
What's the story
Rapper and entrepreneur Badshah has entered India's quick service restaurant (QSR) space with his new venture, Badboy Pizza. The brand is a collaboration with Ghost Kitchens India. The company was founded by Karan Tanna and specializes in cloud kitchen-led food and beverage services. Badboy Pizza promises to combine Indian flavors with global styles for an authentic pizza experience.
Growth strategy
Badboy Pizza targets ₹150cr ARR
Badboy Pizza has opened its first outlet in Mumbai's Andheri, following a successful pre-launch campaign. The brand plans to open 50 outlets across India's top five metros in the next three years. With a hybrid dine-in and cloud kitchen model, Badboy Pizza is targeting an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹150 crore. Each pizza experience at the new brand costs an average of ₹400 per person.
Brand philosophy
Want to create a brand that reflects international quality: Badshah
Badshah said he wanted to create a brand that reflects international quality with a strong Indian appeal. He added that his partnership with Karan Tanna and Ghost Kitchens is not just about building a brand but also creating an accessible culinary experience.
Culinary variety
What you can expect from the menu
The menu at Badboy Pizza features 50 items, including international flavors like Smoky BBQ (American), Meh-Hee-Koh (Mexican), and Dynamite Schezwan (Indo-Chinese). Indian-inspired flavors include popular dishes like Tandoori Tikka and Aloo Dumdaaar from North India. For vegetarians, there are options like Onion Soubise and Burrata Hot Honey to Truffle Cacio-E-Pepe and Cheesy 6. One highlight is the Pushpa Pizza — a spicy creation inspired by the hit film.