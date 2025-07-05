You can now eat rapper Badshah's pizzas in Mumbai

Rapper and entrepreneur Badshah has entered India's quick service restaurant (QSR) space with his new venture, Badboy Pizza. The brand is a collaboration with Ghost Kitchens India. The company was founded by Karan Tanna and specializes in cloud kitchen-led food and beverage services. Badboy Pizza promises to combine Indian flavors with global styles for an authentic pizza experience.

Growth strategy Badboy Pizza targets ₹150cr ARR Badboy Pizza has opened its first outlet in Mumbai's Andheri, following a successful pre-launch campaign. The brand plans to open 50 outlets across India's top five metros in the next three years. With a hybrid dine-in and cloud kitchen model, Badboy Pizza is targeting an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹150 crore. Each pizza experience at the new brand costs an average of ₹400 per person.

Brand philosophy Want to create a brand that reflects international quality: Badshah Badshah said he wanted to create a brand that reflects international quality with a strong Indian appeal. He added that his partnership with Karan Tanna and Ghost Kitchens is not just about building a brand but also creating an accessible culinary experience.