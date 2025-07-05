Allied Engineering Works wants to raise ₹400cr via IPO

Allied Engineering Works, a Delhi-based manufacturer of smart energy meters, has filed preliminary papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an initial public offering (IPO) . The company plans to raise funds through a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹400 crore. In addition, promoter Ashutosh Goel will also offer 75 lakh shares through an offer-for-sale.

Company profile The company specializes in making smart energy meters Founded in 1986, Allied Engineering Works specializes in manufacturing smart energy meters. These include consumer smart meters, distribution transformers, feeders, boundary smart meters as well as automation and IoT solutions. The firm has supplied 2.92 million smart energy meters for installation across six Indian states.

Future prospects IPO proceeds will be utilized for setting up manufacturing facilities The company plans to set up two manufacturing facilities in Haryana. The fresh issue proceeds of ₹216.5 crore will be used for these expansion plans in the state. Further, a sum of ₹120 crore will be allocated for future working capital requirements with the remainder going toward general corporate purposes.