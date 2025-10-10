JPMorgan Chase bets big on India, zeroes in on EV sector
JPMorgan Chase is ramping up its corporate banking game in India, zeroing in on fast-growing areas like electric vehicles, solar energy, tech, and infrastructure.
With Indian companies set to pour $800-850 billion into new projects by 2030—almost double the last five years—the bank's India corporate banking division has been seeing impressive 30% annual revenue growth lately.
JPMorgan's Indian client base and economic growth
JPMorgan now works with about 1,900 Indian clients, from mid-sized firms to big corporations, startups, and unicorns.
Their tech hubs in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad keep things running smoothly.
Even with the US hiking tariffs on some Indian imports, India's economy is still growing at its fastest pace in over a year, making it a hot spot for global investors.
Significance of JPMorgan's expansion in India
This expansion shows how important India is becoming as a business and payments hub.
By focusing on booming sectors and teaming up with fintechs, JPMorgan is setting itself up for the country's digital and corporate surge.
It's a clear sign they're in it for the long haul.