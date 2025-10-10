JPMorgan Chase bets big on India, zeroes in on EV sector

JPMorgan's Indian client base and economic growth

JPMorgan now works with about 1,900 Indian clients, from mid-sized firms to big corporations, startups, and unicorns.

Their tech hubs in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad keep things running smoothly.

Even with the US hiking tariffs on some Indian imports, India's economy is still growing at its fastest pace in over a year, making it a hot spot for global investors.