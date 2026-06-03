JPMorgan Chase ramps AI hiring, Jamie Dimon predicts productivity gains

JPMorgan to retrain, offer early retirement

With about 10% of staff leaving each year (that's 25,000 to 30,000 people), JPMorgan plans to retrain or shift employees into fresh positions rather than just cut jobs outright.

Early retirement options are also on the table for those whose roles are phased out by AI.

Other big banks like Standard Chartered and HSBC are also warning that AI will change job roles, and HSBC is urging employees to stay involved in the shift toward automation and not resist change.