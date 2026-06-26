JPMorgan promotes two veterans in race to succeed Jamie Dimon
What's the story
JPMorgan Chase has announced a major management overhaul, promoting two of its long-serving executives, Troy Rohrbaugh and Doug Petno, as co-presidents. The move is seen as part of the bank's succession planning process. Rohrbaugh will now head JPMorgan's retail client business while Petno will take charge of the corporate and investment bank. The promotions come amid speculation about CEO Jamie Dimon's future at the helm.
Leadership changes
Dimon's potential retirement looms over succession planning
Despite being 70 years old, Dimon has shown no signs of imminent retirement. However, the unexpected exit of longtime leadership contender Marianne Lake has changed the dynamics of succession at JPMorgan. Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo called Lake's retirement "less than ideal," praising her role in driving growth in the consumer business she led for many years.
Future prospects
Mayo highlights Rohrbaugh and Petno's leadership qualities
Mayo described Petno as a "proven leader" who will now solely manage the corporate and investment bank. On the other hand, Rohrbaugh's promotion to head the consumer bank gives him an opportunity to oversee another key part of JPMorgan. Mayo said if Rohrbaugh, 56, successfully manages consumer banking in the coming years, he could be well-prepared for a larger role within the company.
Career trajectory
Rohrbaugh's journey at JPMorgan
Rohrbaugh, who joined JPMorgan in 2005, is known for his risk management skills as a trader. He started as the global head of forex derivatives and rose through the ranks to become the global head of markets in 2019. Before this latest promotion, he was the co-head of the commercial and investment bank since 2024.
Career growth
Petno's rise through the ranks at JPMorgan
Petno, 61, joined JPMorgan's oil and gas group in New York as an analyst after earning his MBA from the University of Rochester. He later headed its natural resources group and ran JPMorgan's commercial bank for over a decade. Under his leadership, revenue at the commercial bank grew faster than the overall bank. In 2025, he was appointed co-CEO of the corporate and investment bank with Rohrbaugh.