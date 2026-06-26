JPMorgan promotes two veterans in race to succeed Jamie Dimon

Career growth

Petno's rise through the ranks at JPMorgan

Petno, 61, joined JPMorgan's oil and gas group in New York as an analyst after earning his MBA from the University of Rochester. He later headed its natural resources group and ran JPMorgan's commercial bank for over a decade. Under his leadership, revenue at the commercial bank grew faster than the overall bank. In 2025, he was appointed co-CEO of the corporate and investment bank with Rohrbaugh.