JSW Steel profit more than doubles to ₹4,696cr in Q1
Business
JSW Steel just posted a big win this quarter, with profits jumping to ₹4,696 crore, more than double what it made last year at this time.
Revenue also climbed to ₹48,088 crore, even though expenses nudged up a bit.
JSW Steel starts Andhra plant ₹16,350cr
Production's up too: JSW churned out 6.59 million tons of crude steel in Q1 FY27, a 3% boost from last year.
Plus, it's kicking off a brand-new steel plant in Andhra Pradesh with a hefty investment of over ₹16,350 crore and plans to produce 2 million tons annually.
As one of India's top six steelmakers under the JSW Group banner, it's clearly aiming higher.