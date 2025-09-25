JSW Steel shares gain nearly 9% in past month Business Sep 25, 2025

JSW Steel, one of India's biggest steel makers, has been on a roll lately.

Recently, its shares traded at ₹1,149.1 with a market cap of over ₹2.8 lakh crore and more than 21 lakh shares changing hands.

The stock jumped nearly 9% in just the past month—a solid run for anyone keeping an eye on the markets.