JSW Steel shares gain nearly 9% in past month
Business
JSW Steel, one of India's biggest steel makers, has been on a roll lately.
Recently, its shares traded at ₹1,149.1 with a market cap of over ₹2.8 lakh crore and more than 21 lakh shares changing hands.
The stock jumped nearly 9% in just the past month—a solid run for anyone keeping an eye on the markets.
Key financials and recent performance
The company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 58.02 and earnings per share (EPS) stand at ₹19.8.
Over the last three months, JSW Steel delivered a 14% return, and it's up 3% just this week!
The previous trading day's close saw another small rise to ₹1,138.40—showing steady gains that make this stock worth watching right now.