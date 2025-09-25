Infosys shares barely moved this month, up just 0.48% Business Sep 25, 2025

The last traded price was ₹1,494.6, and while the company's market cap sits at ₹620,897.59 (unit not specified in source), the real story is a -5.5% drop over the past three months.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and earnings per share at 65.63, Infosys is holding steady financially.