Infosys shares barely moved this month, up just 0.48%
Infosys shares barely moved this month, up just 0.48% as of September 25, 2025.
The last traded price was ₹1,494.6, and while the company's market cap sits at ₹620,897.59 (unit not specified in source), the real story is a -5.5% drop over the past three months.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and earnings per share at 65.63, Infosys is holding steady financially.
On the last trading day, Infosys closed slightly lower at ₹1,497.5—a dip of just 0.19%.
Trading volume was high with nearly 10 million shares changing hands that day alone!
Over the past week, returns slipped by -1.83%, showing that volatility is still very much part of Infosys's current ride in the market.